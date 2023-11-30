AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a leader on the hit parade: the Olive Rd. overpass. For years, Augusta has worked on ways slow down the strikes.

“It’s just last week the track got hit again. The bridge got hit again. It’s getting ridiculous. It’s actually a joking matter throughout this community,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

City leaders seem to believe they have found the answer. It’s called a “chain curtain” and research by city traffic engineers has found the devices have had success in other communities with low bridges.

“I feel like it’s the best solution that has been proposed yet. I’m all for it,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

There are already 30 warning devices at the overpass right now, but it’s still getting hit.

But Augusta Traffic Engineer John Ussery says it will have a cost. “My best guess it would cost to install one of these things in Richmond County at the Olive Rd. Bridge would be somewhere between $60,000 and $80,000.”

But supporters say the final figure is still unknown.

“$60,000 to $80,000… our government has a tendency to throw a number out there. We don’t know until we procure the process,” said Guilfoyle.

A commission committee is recommending installing the devices but gave the city attorney 30 days to study the best options and whether the devices would be legal to install.