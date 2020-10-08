Augusta commissioners strike down a COVID-19 memorial wall proposal; advocates remain hopeful

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – COVID-19 is impacting a lot of us here at home and many have lost somebody they love.

To date, 168 people have died in Richmond County from COVID-19 and the debate continues whether to make a wall honoring victims of the disease at the River Walk in downtown Augusta.

Commissioners did not give the green light at their meeting Tuesday but wall advocates remain hopeful.

Pamela Hill is a nurse in Augusta. She’s had a very busy year.

She said, “It’s been a trying time but I became a nurse because I wanted to take care of people. That hasn’t changed for me. I just grab the ole mask and do my job.”

The proposed COVID-19 memorial wall did not gain a lot of support during the commission meeting.

The request to approve the construction was placed on the agenda by Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“We’ve lost a lot of people, a lot of good people to the virus and I just want to able to remember these people,” said Fennoy.

“We have a lot of visitors here usually during the Masters. We don’t have a whole lot to do here but having a memorial would be something different coming to Augusta so I think it would be awesome to have,” said Hill.

Fennoy explained, “I want the residents of Augusta, the visitors of Augusta to know who these people were and how they died.”

Critics of the wall idea say HIPPA laws may prevent the city from getting names on the memorial.

“Second of all, I don’t support necessarily a wall with names. I think what we could think about is a historical marker at some point just to talk about what happened as far as world deaths, national deaths, Georgia, local. That might be something. A small, just an acknowledgment of it,” said Mary Davis, Commissioner District 3.

As Commissioner Fennoy’s wall proposal goes back to the drawing board, he says he will request for the Arts Council to make a rendering for him. Funding still needs some work.

“This is probably something that we could do with funding from SPLOST 8,” said Fennoy.

He added he plans to put the COVID-19 memorial wall proposal back on the Augusta Commission agenda before his term is over this year.