Augusta Commissioners set to vote on several key issues

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Augusta Commissioners will meet today to vote on accepting the terms and conditions that would give eligible public safety officers and first responders a bonus.

If approved, around 1,000 eligible employees will each get a $1,000 bonus. The funds come from the American Rescue plan and were authorized by Governor Brian Kemp.

The commission will also vote an on agreement with Richmond County Schools to apply for the grant on behalf of their public safety employees. Patrick Clayton is the Chief Deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He said this would mean a lot to their employees that qualify.

“We didn’t get no COVID days or COVID weeks. Or you know, work short weeks or work off of Zoom. They have to be out there every day and that’s not just including our deputies. That’s including our employees,” explained Clayton.

Another item on the agenda is the safety of Jimmie Dyess Parkway. District 3 Commissioner, Catherine Smith McKnight said the highway is very congested and speeding is an issue too. She believes the poorly lit road and lack of sufficient traffic lights are a big safety problem.

Commissioner McKnight has been advocating for more safety measures on Jimmie Dyess since her campaign. She said it will take some time to make it happen but she is determined to keep people in that area safe.

“There’s a school right there behind the Circle K. Belair K-8. And the last thing I want to see is somebody’s child getting hit. We need to be doing a better job of making sure that we have the proper traffic signals and whatnot for everyone to be safe,” she said.

Also on the Commission’s agenda, a vote to approve the controversial redistricting map. Commissioners will vote to approve an employee mental health day as well as the non discrimination ordinance.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. December 7, in the Commission Chamber at the Augusta Richmond County Municipal Building.