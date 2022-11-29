AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Adult nightclubs are not everyone’s cup of tea, but Augusta commissioners are considering making it easier for these businesses to do business.

“I just believe entertainment in the city of Augusta needs to come into the modern era, when we’re talking about folks coming in from out of town, we’re talking about folks who are here in Augusta asking for certain venues asking for certain things to do, I’m thinking we shouldn’t have closed mind,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The city planning department is bringing back a draft ordinance to a commission committee for adult night clubs, which would be less restrictive than the current city code.

It would address things like allowing more than one dancer on stage at a time.

“I think we need to be a little less restrictive, we need to be a little more watchful, I think that’s where a lot of things have gone by the wayside,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“As we go through some of these processes, whether it’s adult entertainment or if it’s somebody who wants to open a restaurant downtown, I think we need to make sure we’re being a business-friendly community,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“Hey, if it brings businesses down to Augusta, but as a female commissioner, that’s something I’ve got to think about,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The new rules would still limit the clubs to areas zoned light industrial meaning no new ones could open downtown.

“I know there’s a conversation about downtown being the home to strip clubs, my opinion about the zoning is what’s ever best for the city, I’m willing to support,” said Commissioner Johnson.

The committee vote is only a recommendation for the new adult dancing rules, to take off that will require approval from the full commission.