AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioners Jordan Johnson, Stacy Pulliam, and Francine Scott will hold a luncheon on Wednesday, August 9th from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum.

The event is meant to give citizens a chance to ask questions and have their voices heard.

NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose will be the moderator.

Deadline for registration and payment for luncheon is Monday, August 7th.

To reserve a seat please call 706-724-3576. To make a reservation please call 706-724-3576 or email ocur761@gmail.com.