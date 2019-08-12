Augusta Commissioners consider decreasing fines for pot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Augusta leaders are looking at making some changes to the city’s marijuana laws.

A commission committee is scheduled to discuss Tuesday tweaking the regulations when it comes to smoking weed.

One area to be addressed is the up-to-$1000 fine. That would be reduced by hundreds of dollars, even for a second offense.

“We’re looking at lowering the fee for your first two offenses, which would be $150 dollars and your third and any more than that would be $300. And that’s trying to keep in line with other jurisdictions,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

State Senator Harold Jones, who has introduced legislation in the past to change state marijuana law, plans to be at the committee session.