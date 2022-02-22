Augusta Commissioners choose interim City Administrator

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioners have named an interim City Administrator.
Central Services Director Takiyah Douse has been named Interim City Administrator.
In naming Douse the Interim Administrator, Commissioners by-passed the two deputies previously hired by outgoing Administrator Odie Donald.
As Central Services Director, Douse has previously overseen that department’s five divisions, which include the County’s 311 phone line, Facilities Management, Fleet Services, Real Estate, and Records Retention.
Douse’s salary will be $190,000 annually and include a $600-a-month car allowance.