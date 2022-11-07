AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — To find money to pay for new funding requests, some Augusta commissioners say it’s time to find the scissors and make cuts.

“Less than one percent of what is needed to make sure we have these additional requests fully funded we can go find that,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

In total, commissioners are looking at more than $380,000 in new funding requests. The library wants an additional $100,000, plus the District Attorney and Public Defenders offices are looking for employee salary increases.

The city administrator tells commissioners those requests can be funded by waiting until April to implement them.

“I mean I just don’t think deferring it until April is the right move, we still haven’t talked about cutting much,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Some Commissioners believe there are obvious budget cuts to make, after hearing that 41 general fund positions have been vacant between one and two years.

“I think we take a look at them; I think we cut those that we need to cut, I think just vacancies sitting out there nobody filling the vacancies, I think we need to cut some of those,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Mayor Davis warned against cutting those positions saying city services could be hurt.

“They have been cut, has service suffered any more than it has in the past? Absolutely not, you’re going to get what you’re going to get period,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

There was progress at this work session, but city leaders will hold another one on Wednesday to try to come to an agreement they can vote for.

The deadline to approve a balanced city budget is November 15.