AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioners have made a decision on the 2024 city budget. Some commissioners are saying the budget is balanced and it was time to move forward without changes.

“A situation that would be good for Augusta. I think it will have departments scrambling having people requesting money even if they didn’t need it,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

But some commissioners have concerns that the 2024 budget is balanced using $4 million in Rescue Act funds, which will go away next year.

So they held a vote for an across-the-board 1% cut, with the money being held to allow departments to request the funds later next year if needed.

“The only thing you are doing is setting it aside so it’s not being spent anywhere else for the hard times we’re fixing to face come 2024. It will be a $4 million hole,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

For the General Fund alone, a 1% cut is $2million.

“Budget cut is simply not possible unless you are willing to send people pink slips and I don’t think that is anything people are willing to do,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The vote means budget writers will have to rework the spending plan and the city will miss its deadline to approve the budget.

“I don’t think it looks bad if we are trying to do what is right if it takes a little more time, we don’t need to make irrational decisions,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The next budget vote is scheduled for Dec. 5.