Augusta commissioner wants to aid bars

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta commissioners thinks city leaders need to step up for local bars.

After being closed since March, bars are being allowed to re-open Monday.

Commissioner John Clarke wants city leaders to talk about how they could provide help to these businesses, because they will likely have to open with social distancing, reducing customers.

“They are concerned about that because certain establishments if you are small you’re only going to have five or ten people in there at a time they’re concerned about that so we have to look at a possible way we can help,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Clarke said one possible idea is pro-rating bars liquor licenses for the time they were shut-down by the state.