AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is the last day for Augusta’s city administrator.

After 15 months on the job Odie Donald is leaving for a new position with the mayor of Atlanta.

Commissioners selected Central Services Director Takiyah Douse to serve as interim.

But Commissioners say they don’t want to waste any time working on a new permanent administrator.

“For sure I want to immediately begin search for a permanent make no mistake about that we do not need to wait however we do need to tweak the contract make sure its appropriate monetarily for this arena,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Donald’s $240 thousand dollar salary was the largest ever for a city administrator. By selecting Douse, commissioner by-passed the city’s two deputy administrators. Those administrators were hired by Donald and -not-the commission.