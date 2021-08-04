Augusta commissioner scheduled to be in federal court Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta commissioner is scheduled to be in federal court Wednesday. Sammie Sias is on the agenda to be formally read the charges against him.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

The commissioner is supposed to be in court at 2:00 p.m. inside the Federal Justice Center in downtown Augusta. Sias was indicted nearly a month ago on charges of obstruction and making false statements.

RELATED STORIES:

He is being accused of destroying evidence in a federal investigation and lying to investigators.

Recently Governor Brian Kemp appointed State Attorney General Chris Carr, Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis, and Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carl Lewis to a panel to help decide whether Sias should continue to serve as commissioner.

Sias is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted of his charges.