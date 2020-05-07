Augusta commissioner says meetings should reopen

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta has its plans to re-open government.

Monday workers in several departments will be coming back to the office, unless they can work from home.

Then on the 18th the public will be allowed back into government offices.

Commissioner Marion Williams says its too early, and says if government offices are open, then commissioners need to start meeting again in person.

‘Planning and zoning and other boards go back to work and let the people come in the commission is not meeting that doesn’t make good sense to me that we’re going to put other people’s lives at risk we got workers everyday coming in but the commission is not meeting,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Mayor Davis chairs the commission meetings and said city leaders will be talking about when to end using teleconferencing for their meetings.