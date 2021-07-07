Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias charged with destroying records, lying to federal investigators

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias is facing federal charges after allegedly destroying records and lying to investigators.

A release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia states that Sias is charged with Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations; and False Statement or Representation Made to a Department or Agency of the United States.

These charges carry a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison, plus substantial fines.

The indictment alleges that Sias altered, destroyed or hid documents belonging to the Sandridge Community Association, including invoices, work orders, payments, and other financial documents related to the Jamestown Community Center, Jamestown SPLOST, SCA Board of Directors, SCA Summer Camp, “with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation and proper administration of a federal criminal grand jury investigation.”

It also alleges that Sias made false statements to investigators.

“The alleged cover up was not only a violation of the oath taken by this elected official, but a theft of the public’s trust,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Public corruption is one of the FBI’s top priorities and we will do everything in our power to pursue officials who abuse their positions.”

“Elected officials must uphold the public’s trust,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. “The GBI is committed to working with federal partners to hold accountable those who would violate that trust.”

NewsChannel 6’s George Eskola reached out to Sammie Sias, who declined to comment on the matter.

Read the full indictment below or by clicking HERE.