AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Negotiations are underway when it comes to new ambulance service in Augusta.

Central EMS is the recommended company to take over the Augusta ambulance zone. Now company officials are meeting with commissioners individually on what they want in EMS coverage.

Central EMS hasn’t quoted the city a price, but some commissioners are saying they’re not interested.

“I’m not supporting it, I’m just not, I feel like at the end of the day, just bottom line, it’s going to cost taxpayers more money, [and] we’ve been unfair with Gold Cross,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Though Central EMS is prepared to take over the Augusta ambulance zone, the company says it will not do it unless it can make a ten percent profit.