AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta’s battle of the budget is already heating up.

Commissioners are holding a special work session on next year’s spending plan. The proposal calls for a more than $7 million increase in general funding spending.

But city leaders are being told the landfill budget and the street light fund are facing shortfalls, so fee increases could be needed. Not what some commissioners want to hear.

“I don’t think I would vote for that under any circumstances what we have here is a situation where we may have some inexperienced people in place in terms of the budgetary process in terms of the explanation of it,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The 2023 budget calls for the elimination of six full-time positions next year. The interim city administrator making that recommendation because those jobs have been vacant for two years.

City leaders have scheduled another budget workshop for next week.