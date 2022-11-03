AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — By state law, commissioners must approve a balanced budget. But city leaders are facing nearly a half million dollars in additional funding requests, much of it coming from the court system.

“How do we fund that where do we take from to make sure we fund those different courts that need it,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The District Attorney’s Office is making its case for additional funding.

The request, bump the salary grade four spots for seventeen Assistant D.A.s, the cost is more than $220,000.

“We know the job they’re doing over there, we know the job that needs to be done, we want Augusta to be a safe place, and the only way to have a safe place to take care of the folks that take care of that for us,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

But the money for the D.A.’s office is not in the proposed budget, so some are not ready to pull the trigger.

“He’s wanting to elevate the job classifications four jumps, that’s a big jump four classifications,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“It’s not that I don’t want to support it, but we can’t support everything so if you’re asking for seventeen, what can you really get away with,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Another budget work session has been called for next Monday as commissioners try to balance these new spending requests.