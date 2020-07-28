Augusta commission votes to demolish Law Enforcement Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioners vote 8-2 to proceed with the demolition of the old Law Enforcement Center after a two hour legal session.

On Friday, Chief Judge Carl Brown ordered the city to renovate the old building to create more courtroom space, to ease the burden on the courts due to the coronavirus.

Some commissioners are calling the order an overreach.

Voters approved $1.5 million dollars for demolishing the building in the last phase of the sales tax but commissioners had delayed that to allow the building to be used by film crews.

Judge Brown declined comment on the commission vote calling it a pending matter

