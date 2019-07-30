Augusta Commission to meet for the first time since Sammie Sias allegations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first Augusta Commission meeting since allegations surfaced against Commissioner Sammie Sias will take place July 30.

Last week, former Jamestown Center Manager, Willa Hilton, accused Sias of misappropriation of city funds and mistreatment of children at the center.

In a news conference July 26, Sias called the allegations false and they came after he broke off a 20-year affair with Hilton.

No formal complaint has been filed with the Sheriff’s Office but city leaders say they are still taking the allegations seriously.

“This commissioner does care, the other commissioners care, the mayor cares, the citizens of Augusta care. We’ve got to address this. Did Commissioner Sias address this properly on Friday? I can’t speak for him,” said District 10 Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners are looking at possibly auditing money spent at Jamestown, a formal investigation, and ending the city’s agreement with the Sand Ridge Community Association to operate Jamestown.

