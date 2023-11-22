AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Sheriff Richard Roundtree went before Augusta Commissioners to discuss what will happen if the problem of overcrowding at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center isn’t addressed.

“What do you foresee?” asked Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Sheriff Roundtree’s response was simple and direct. “Someone is going to die.”

Sheriff Roundtree says the overcrowded jail is a big problem, but building a new pod with 200 beds comes with a big $37.5 million price tag. Usually, an item like this would be in the next phase of the sales tax. That is not expected to start until 2027 and city leaders do not want to wait on that.

“You heard the Sheriff say out of his mouth; you know he’s afraid someone is going to die. We all understand the sense of urgency to have a bigger jail pod when we’re overbooked on the number of people there,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners are prepared to go out for bonds for the new pod but the city will face almost $3 million in interest payments before the next SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) could take over payments. And that’s only if voters approve.

“There’s always a gamble but I think most residents will understand the need for housing prisoners and keeping these violent prisoners off the streets,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

But some city leaders have sticker shock over the costs of expanding the jail.

“We also have to have the conversation about the folks sitting at Webster waiting for trial; waiting for a court date. I think there are other ways to deal with this other than just throwing money out there,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

But the conversation has started with the city preparing to spend millions for more space at the jail.