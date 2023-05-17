AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For some Augusta leaders it was a good use of a time out.

“We’ve never supported a private entity. I’m not sure it’s even legal for us to support a private entity. It’s not something I am going to support,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Last week the city Finance Committee approved having the city administrator make recommendations on where to find the $250 thousand dollars for the Georgia Soul basketball team.

But when it came time for the full commission to vote, it was put off for at least another two weeks.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to move on. There are some other questions that we need to get before we do it,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

“We need to have further discussion on it, for $250 thousand dollars yes, we do need more of a discussion,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“I do want to help them, I’m just not sure $250 thousand is the way to go right now,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams

The owners of the Georgia Soul say they welcome the commission taking more time to raise questions.

“I’m pleased that they decided to do a little more research and I know what they’re going to find is that it’s a good investment for the city,” said Lucan Breedlove Georgia Soul Co-Owner.

An investment commissioners are not yet ready to make.