AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a move that many in Augusta were not calling for but it was one commissioners made anyway.

“It’s a tough situation it’s a tough topic and were understanding that at the end of the day we have to make decisions for the city of Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Commissioners are making city codes regulating adult nightclubs less restrictive, as a way to help these businesses do better.

“We’ll let the customers that go to them be the judge of whether they want to continue to go to them or not,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

The changes allow dancers the freedom to touch themselves when performing as well as touching customers in public. So, the new rules legalize lap dances in Augusta.

“People want to see that, well, certain people want to see that, and I don’t see any problem in letting people enjoy themselves,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“That’s not the only provision that’s in this ordinance, and I believe you know that as well, at the end of the day we just want to make sure we are a business-friendly city,” said Commissioner Johnson.

Though the new rules passed with no debate, some opposed making the changes.

“It’s just not something I feel comfortable with, I think we are opening up Pandora’s box,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The new rules still limit the clubs to areas zoned light industrial meaning no new businesses can open downtown.