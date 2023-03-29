AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A big step to bring big changes to the Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

Commissioners approved a letter of intent to have Augusta Tech take over the operation of the course, known as the The Patch.

Part of Augusta Tech’s plans include a major makeover of the 95-year-old course.

“We want to enhance the course itself, we’re looking at renovations of the course itself, and the clubhouse. Number two, really express and talk about the history of it, the caddies, the black golfers that have come through, how do we celebrate them in a more granular way,” said Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl.

Dr. Whirl says August Tech would not take over until January 2025. They plan to meet with golf course members to find out what they want to see under the new arrangement.