Augusta Commission announces finalists for City Administrator

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Commission has announced the finalists for the position of City Administrator.

The finalists for the position of Administrator are:

  • Odie Donald II, City Manager from South Fulton
  • Sharon Subadan, City Manager Albany, Georgia

