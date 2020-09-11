Augusta Commission announces finalists for City Administrator

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Commission has announced the finalists for the position of City Administrator.
The finalists for the position of Administrator are:
- Odie Donald II, City Manager from South Fulton
- Sharon Subadan, City Manager Albany, Georgia
