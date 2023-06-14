AUGUSTA (WJBF)- City leaders are working to grow the garden city through the eyes of residents and those who work in the area.

They’re working on a comprehensive plan.

“So we wanted to make sure that we could capture community centers in various regions of Augusta Richmond County that way we can get to place where someone here who lives in the Diamond lakes area may not be able to get to the Sandhills or downtown area,” said Janell Williams, Planning Project Coordinator.

The plan is a blueprint of what the city of Augusta will look like within the next five to ten years. It will also help develop local businesses and communities.

“We really value that community input from our residents because it’s their needs that are going to be met by the comprehensive plan. So we are really appreciative to everybody that’s giving us feedback and we are collecting that data to make sure we make changes that are actually going to be wanted and helpful for the different regions,” said Williams.

Three meetings have taken place to collect data from the public. Organizers will host the final meeting Thursday at the Warren Road community center.

“And we’ll use that to develop this plan and submit it to our commission team to start getting those wheels turns so in the next few years we’ll start to see those changes that people are coming to these meetings and requesting from us,“ said Williams.

The number of people attending started off low , but has grown since the first meeting … Williams says they could use more input.

“We’re really excited as we’ve watched our audience grow and grow as we get to each meeting so I would really hope for our last meeting we have our biggest crowd yet,” said Williams.