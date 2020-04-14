Augusta city hazard pay still goes for going to work

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta Commissioners say they needed to be clearer on who qualified when they approved a five dollar an hour pay increase for essential city employees.

“One of the situations that came up was that basically we were paying every body at that level the item I put of the agenda is we can define it or leave it as it is,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Finance officials everybody coming to their job is getting the bonus and it’s costing one point four million dollars a pay period.

Some city leaders saying those coming to the office and not interacting with the public should not be getting the hazard pay.

“I don’t think because a person is coming to work is that person is at risk,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioners received information from the Georgia Municipal Association that the cost of the pay raises may not be reimburseable from the federal government.

That prompted Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom to propose ending the hazard pay for all workers this week.

And then only first responders would get the bonus, and instead of five dollars an hour, it would be 3 dollars and 33 cents.

“Just very concerned about the fact that the GMA e-mail that we got basically stated it’s going to be a crap shoot that we get reimbursement back for that,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom.

But the motion to take away the pay raise for all employees coming to the office to work failed, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.