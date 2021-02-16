Augusta City Administrator and others to study the possible transition to electric cars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The future is looking green for the Garden City. Mayor Hardie Davis says he and the commission have looked at many initiatives over the last few weeks. The goal is to move Augusta forward from an economic, and environmental standpoint.

Now city leaders are going to take a look at electric vehicles.

“This is just another step to help us bolster and bring small businesses back to the City of Augusta,” said Davis.

Augusta City Administrator Odie Donald II is going to be busier than usual. Tuesday, the Augusta Commission asked Donald and others to find out what it would take for the city to transition to electric vehicles. That includes how feasible it would be to have electric cars and how many spots there are in Augusta to juice up.

Davis explained, “Almost 85 to 90% of our nation’s low-speed vehicles are made here. That’s what’s been reported by the business community. Whether it’s golf carts or easy go-carts, Club Car.”

In light of President Biden signing his “Buy American order” last month, Augusta is in a unique position according to the mayor.

He said, “So, over the next 60 to 90 days that work will involve the administrator and his staff looking at ways that we can look at.”

This review only focuses on non-public safety vehicles. That includes busses. Mayor Davis said the city’s entire fleet cannot be changed out and it doesn’t need to be. But the review will help city leaders make decisions for future purchases.

Davis added, “These are things that are extremely important for our community. They’re important for citizens to know that we’re doing everything we can stand up small businesses and make sure Augusta continues to lead the way particularly as we’re one of the fastest growing econonmies in the State of Georgia.”