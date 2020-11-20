AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Augusta.
The annual Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting looks a little different this year.
The event is being done virtually. But NewsChannel 6 is proud to bring you the event live!
The city will light its Christmas tree at the common around 6:30 p.m.
We’ll have a replay of the event shortly after it concludes.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Pfizer submits COVID-19 vaccine for emergency FDA approval
- Augusta Christmas Tree lighting ceremony
- Five car accident shuts down I-20 Eastbound at Washington Rd.
- Georgia Governor Kemp to give remarks on 2020 election results at 5pm
- Jackie the red panda welcomed to new home at Zoo Atlanta
- Joseph Project prepares to ‘Feed 1000’
- Georgia Secretary of State’s Office certifies General Election results
- Officials say missing Richland County man may be in Augusta; considered endangered