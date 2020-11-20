Augusta Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Augusta.

The annual Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting looks a little different this year.

The event is being done virtually. But NewsChannel 6 is proud to bring you the event live!

The city will light its Christmas tree at the common around 6:30 p.m.

We’ll have a replay of the event shortly after it concludes.

MORE TOP STORIES: