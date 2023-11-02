AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As many of you begin to get into the Holiday spirit, some big changes are coming to the Augusta Christmas Parade this year.

The Downtown Development Authority tells NewsChannel 6 that the parade will move from Broad Street to Greene and Telfair Streets due to construction projects on Broad. It will start at 10th and Greene Streets, take a right on 7th, then a right on Telfair before ending at Telfair and 10th. The prime viewing spot appears to be on 7th near the Woodrow Wilson House. Information on street and lane closures will be announced at a later date.

Organizers believe this year’s route will allow you to experience even more of downtown.

“Greene Street is beautiful. There are businesses and residences. Logistically, the parade is going to end where it began. There’s ample parking. It’s one block off of Broad Street, so everyone can still come downtown and have lunch before the parade, which is at one p.m. on December 9th, or stay and have dinner afterwards and shop,” said Margaret Woodard, Downtown Development Authority Executive Director.

For more info about the construction, click here: https://augustadtp.com/projects/broad-street/

And that is the other big change this year: the parade will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 9th and you can see it live right here on WJBF NewsChannel 6.