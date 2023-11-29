AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta is bringing in the holidays with a Christmas Light Up Spectacular and Tree Lighting event.

However, due to forecasted inclement weather on December 2nd, the festivities will now be held from 4pm to 7pm at the Augusta Common on Saturday, December 9th.

The lighting of the Christmas tree and fireworks show will begin at 6:15pm.

Activities include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a train ride, the WBBQ Kids Christmas Village with crafts, and the Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest.

Entertainment will be provided by the Richmond County School System’s elementary, middle, and high school students.

Other CSRA events rescheduled: