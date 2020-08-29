Augusta Christian hosts first high school football game of the year in the CSRA

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – High school football is back in the CSRA.

“We’ve been working too hard all summer. We didn’t come this far to come this far. Coach always talks about do your own laundry, meaning do your part,” said running back and linebacker Zack Blackwell.

A unique look on the gridiron at Augusta Christian as the school hosted the first high school football game in the CSRA. Running back Zack Blackwell had a big Friday night.

“Hitting somebody in the mouth, not getting into trouble, that’s the big thing. Since I was young, just coming out here, popping somebody in the mouth, that’s the best part,” said Blackwell.

Charles Cooper, Augusta Christian’s Athletic Director said, “It’s great to have football back. Things are a little different but we made the decision as a school, if we want to have sports, we’re going to have school. We’ve got to do things differently and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Social distancing and face masks were required at the match up with Spartanburg Christian.

“We’ve also talked to our student section they are on board with spacing out. They’ve actually been very, very proactive with getting the message out to the fellow students. Hey, we have to social distance whenever when in the bleachers because, in the bleachers, masks will be required,” said Cooper.

Tickets to the game were also limited. Coach Cooper said Augusta Christian athletics are finding accomplishments during this pandemic.

“Volleyball matches, we’ve had three away matches. Different schools are doing different things apart of their protocol so it’s been very interesting to watch what they do with volleyball and indoor sports. They’re going well. The schools that we’ve been facing, they have put in their plans. We follow them. Things are going successful.”