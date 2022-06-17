AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Juneteenth celebrations return to Augusta– beginning with events all weekend long.

The Augusta Museum of History returns with their celebration Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

“We have a variety of things that we’re doing. So, essentially it’s a Juneteenth celebration of the legacy and the achievements of African-Americans and our focus is on the Augusta area,” Augusta Museum of History Education Manager Gayla Keesee said.

It’s their first time back in person since the pandemic and Keessee says she’s looking forward to it.

“So excited that it’s in person– that we’re able to be back and share everything live and that’s what we’re gonna do tomorrow.”

A parade will begin at James Brown Blvd and end at Laney Walker Blvd. where a celebration will take place at Dyess Park where food will also be available.

“If you are a history buff, if you are a lover of culture– you’re a lover of food, if you’re a lover of good fellowship and vibe, then Juneteenth right here at Dyess Park is going to be the place to be,” Event Organizer Morris Porter said.

Organizers of all events want people to know that while Juneteenth is a celebration with people, food and fun, the real reason for gathering lies in the reality of African-American history.

“Juneteenth is not just another federal holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday that not many people are familiar with, but need to embrace. It’s the, um, day of freedom, the day of liberation, the day of equality, the day of inclusion for African-Americans that [were] held captive as slaves,” Porter said.

Band of Brothers will also be hosting a Juneteenth Festival at Augusta Common Sunday.