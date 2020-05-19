Augusta can’t enforce mask policy for now

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Municipal Building visitors are getting masks at the direction of Augusta city leaders, even though the city attorney doesn’t support requiring it.

“We believe that it is legally safer to encourage masks wearing whether you do it or not is still a commission decision,” said City Attorney Wayne Brown

The commission voted to require masks at city buildings last week but the city attorney wanted that in ordinance form.

The mayor stating the Governor supports letting local governments take the step.

“The governor did not want to mandate a statewide face covering executive order but has yielded to local governments to implement policies,” said Mayor Davis.

“We want to protect our employees and protect our public for the next 30 days and the simple thing is and for us to wear and require to wear masks,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The ordinance was adopted however commissioner Marion Williams objected to waiving the second reading so another vote will be needed.

“If you are going to do an ordinance we should do the ordinance by the rules and have the second reading as well,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

And until the final approval , the Marshal’s Office says requiring masks will not be enforced.

“So until they pass it we can’t enforce it so we can recommend that people wear masks but if they don’t want to wear it we will let them in the building until they pass that ordinance,” said Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

When it comes to wearing masks the city can only ask, and not demand, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.