Augusta Boxing Club holding second “Fight of the Hearts” fundraiser

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Augusta Boxing Club is a non-profit organization that combines athletics, academics, and counseling.

On Saturday, February 12th, the club is holding it’s second “Fight of the Hearts” fundraiser.

The event will hold more than 20 boxing matches featuring boxers eight years of age and older with the proceeds benefiting the group’s “Experience of a Lifetime” program. The program uses boxing to steer troubled youth away from the streets and into a better environment that builds confidence and self-discipline.

“It’s my life. I come here everyday. It’s better to sweat in the gym than bleed in the streets,” said George Edwards, who’s been coming to the Augusta Boxing Club for a year.

“Augusta Boxing Club has kept him busy, out of trouble, keep him active…so I’m grateful for Augusta Boxing Club. If you have boys or girls that you want them to stay out of trouble and have a good influence around them, bring them to Augusta Boxing Club,” said Nekisha Roberts, George’s mother.

In addition to the fundraiser, the “Fight of the Hearts” event will help the club give back to another non-profit, as well.

“This year we’ll be giving back to Project Refresh. It’s a non-profit organization that has a mobile shower and it goes around the community and let the homeless people take showers. When I seen this organization, it touched my heart and thought that was so incredible,” said director and head coach, Rayonta Whitfield.

The Augusta Boxing Club has been around for more than 45 years and plans on continuing to be a place that helps others and gives back to the community.

“Instead of being in the streets, you can be in here instead of doing bad things. Why not make something out of yourself,” said George.

“I been at the boxing club for 29 years now. This was my safe place when I was growing up as a youth and we’re just here for the kids and the community and people know that it’s a special place for everybody,” said Whitfield.

The Augusta Boxing Club will hold it’s grand reopening on Wednesday, February 9th at 5 p.m. the to show off its recent improvements.

The Fight of the Hearts Fundraiser will be on Saturday, February 12th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the door.