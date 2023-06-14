AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta-born ballerina returns home to lead a summer arts program for local children.

Karen Brown is a former principal dancer with the Dance Theatre of Harlem, in New York. After decades of dance and art education, she returns home for the sixth summer to lead the free annual Sand Hills Summer Youth Program.

Brown began her ballet studies in Augusta at just eight years old to help fix her habit of accidentally falling down.

She went on to dance and tour the world with the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

“Then I started being very much a part of the education and outreach component of our company,” said Brown.

After 22 years, Brown joined the Atlanta Ballet as Director of Education and Diversity.

She says she brings her knowledge and expertise back to Augusta each year to inspire the next generations.

“The children that come through our program,” said Brown. “I’m giving them life skills. It’s more about life skills and developing members of our community, but through the arts- through the things that they are engaging in, that they are excited about, that they like to do.”

Fellow instructor, Baruti, teaches the youth valuable lessons through painting.

“I think it’s a collaboration between human beings that are in love with their community,” said Baruti Harith Tucker, co-owner, Humanitree House. “Bringing that love together and showing other human beings what this is about in terms of Augusta and what this is about in terms of artists.”

The Sand Hills Summer Youth program features several instructors who teach the kids fine arts, as well as financial literacy and the value of community.

“One of my favorite things that we do is we take them down to meet their neighbors who sit under the tree, right at the corner of Fleming Avenue and Wheeler Road,” said Brown. “It’s part of our public speaking. We’re training them to look each other in the eye when they speak, shake hands with some power and strength – or fist pump or high five or something…but acknowledging people when they come into the room.”

Both Brown and Tucker hope their students leave the program more empowered and inspired to make a positive impact in the world.

“Being able to reach them and, then, showing them who you are, they’ll show up for themselves and then be able to do that through their work,” said Tucker.

For more information on the free Sand Hills Summer Youth Program, you can email sandhillssummeryouthcamp@gmail.com.