Augusta blight subcommittee moves forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta will get back to work next week on the city’s blight problems.

The “Subcommittee on Blight” will meet Tuesday, to discuss ways to rid the city of the hundreds of abandoned buildings.

Last week commissioners rejected a proposal to put all code enforcement officers under the Marshal’s Office because they wanted to wait on the subcommittee.

“We can’t just all of a sudden throw employees into a different department without a lot of discussion, it was just moving too quickly. Right now I think we need to sit back on that. We do have a committee that’s in place, let the committee do a lot of discussion and research,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy is proposing using $15 million dollars from the next phase of the sales tax to cover the costs of tearing down the city’s blight structures.

