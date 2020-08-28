Augusta blight out paces solutions

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners looking for ways to speed up the process for dealing with the hundreds and hundreds of nuisance properties those in charge saying the problem is really big and the budgets not big enough.

Augusta commissioners saying it’s time to take a hard look at the eyesores or rundown buildings and overgrown lots.

“It’s embarrassing to look at some of this stuff the way people have allowed their property to go to pot and the neighbors have to deal with it,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

The Commission Blight subcommittee questioning the departments in charge of trying to prevent it wanting to know if rundown buildings violate city code why do they stay up for years.

“The problem is numbers, the city has a 100 to 200 backlog of buildings waiting to be torn down, with more getting added on a regular basis we go to court four times a year with roughly 30 cases year we’re adding to that back log say 100 to 120 structures per year what we need is a few million dollars to get it done,” said Planning and Zoning Director Rob Sherman.

Overgrown lots are also caught up in a numbers game, the city is spending 320 thousand dollars this year to cut lots, then bill the owners, but yet commissioners say there’s overgrown grass everywhere.

“We are overwhelmed with the amount of properties that the owners do not care for it’s always been a numbers game each year we do get better each year we tweak it,” said Interim Deputy Landfill Director Becky Padgett.

Commissioners saying people own these properties people need to keep them up.

“If you let the negative keep growing it’s going to spread, we’ve got people who own property who won’t take care of it you own the property it’s your responsibility to take care of it,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners suggesting a blight tax, meaning the taxes would be increased on a property if that property is not being maintained.

The blight subcommittee will as it searches for solutions to nuisance properties one suggestion is using the next phase of the sales tax to get up to 15 million dollars to fund the demolition of all of Augusta’s abandoned buildings, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

.