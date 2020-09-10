Augusta begins disparity study

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta is preparing to study the level of discrimination in its government contracts.

The city will spend almost $350 thousand dollars on a disparity study to determine the percentage of work going to minority and women owned businesses

If the study finds discrimination, the city then has the documentation to create a minority business preference program.

“We’re going to give you a legal, defensible study and a strong program because one of the things we believe as a firm, and that’s based on my previous experience I just related to you, is that you ought to be able to assist a client from moving from just a study that sits on a shelf to an actual program that makes a difference in the community,” said Rodney Strong of Griffin & Strong, the lead attorney on the city’s disparity study team.

10 years ago the city spent $600 thousand dollars on a study that determined the city discriminated against minority businesses, however that study did not result in any preference programs.

