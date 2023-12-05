AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta bar owners are facing an unhappy new year.

Bar owners are going before Richmond County Commissioners to protest not being able to open New Year’s Eve, which falls on a Sunday.

Under state law, the commission can designate one Sunday a year when bars can be open and for 2023, the city voted for Super Bowl Sunday and not New Year’s Eve.

“You’re effecting, this is just a fraction of the people who are effected by a vote that we weren’t allowed to be a part of and we’re the ones financially effected by it,” said Adrian Estrada who owns the Loft.

Commissioners will reach out to other communities in Georgia to see what they are doing and if there is a loophole to allow the bars to be open New Year’s Eve.