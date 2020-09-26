Augusta Balloon Festival continuing Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — If you’re looking for something fun to do, try the Augusta Balloon Festival.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Georgia Carolina State Fairgrounds in Augusta.

See incredible Hot Air Balloons, check that bucket list, and get a ride on a Hot Air Balloon fir $20.

There will also be a Kids Zone, with games and rides including trains, bounce houses, mechanical bulls, and bungee jumps (available for separate purchase)! DJ Music for your entertainment from a variety of Artists. Lots & Lots of Craft & Retail Vendor Booths with tons of cool and interesting stuff for sale!

For the Grand Finale after 8 p.m., a Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser show will take place where all the balloons will be lit in unison with crowd participatory “Count Downs”!

Bring your blankets, chairs, and umbrellas and set up your own viewing spot!