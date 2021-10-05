Augusta arts community mourns loss of Debi Ballas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This morning the arts community is mourning the loss of a great lady and friend.

Debi Ballas, the Augusta Players Artistic Director Emerita passed away early Monday.

She had battled systemic scleroderma for the past 12 years.

Debi’s contributions to the arts in the CSRA are impossible to measure.

And her devotion to her family and friends is beyond compare.

She also loved her church, holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where she served on the parish council and chaired the Greek Festival.

To the Ballas family this morning, you are in our thoughts and prayers.