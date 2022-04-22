AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday is Earth Day and several local businesses are getting involved to mark the occasion.

“For Earth Day we are planting our first tree here at our brand new Amazon building to represent Amazon’s commitment to sustainability, to the environment, and to Earth Day all over the US and all over the world,” general manager Neil Gwynne said.

In celebration of Earth Day, teams at Amazon spent the week on community clean up projects.

“We have adopted our road way outside of our building and into the business park. We are going down right after this and clean up the roadway going into White Oak Business Park,” Gwynne said. “Doing one project and planting one tree is a great symbolic step, but really getting involved is really what we want to do and not just planting a tree.”

Plenty of businesses are getting involved too.

Bee’s Knees, Field Botanical, and Greenbrier Nursery are collaborating this Earth Day to inspire greener business practices, and greener consuming.

“The reason we ended up doing this partnership is because Field and Greenbrier and us, we’re all about composting, compostable packaging, or recyclable materials. We wanted to make sure we collaborated with people who were all apart of that same kind of vision,” Porter said.

Porter says for businesses hoping to leave a smaller carbon footprint, start with something small, like sustainable packaging.

He says all three businesses are motivated by a common goal.

“You should always leave it better than you found it. I like backpacking in my spare time, a big homage of that is you pack it in and you pack it out. So anything you take with you, you take away too,” Porter said.

This weekend, the businesses are giving away coupons printed on seed paper, and packets of noninvasive wildflower seeds.