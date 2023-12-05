AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Commissioners got their cuts. The 2024 budget for the City of Augusta’s General Fund is $1.6 million Less than was originally proposed. But for the Sheriff’s Office, it’s a nearly $1.9 million for 2024.

“Some of these retention bonuses that are being handed out this year… I think it’s caused a lot of us to question whether or not the Sheriff needs the additional funding he’s requesting,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says the extra money is needed next year to provide raises for road patrol and investigators to help reduce the number of vacancies over the year. “The one point nine to increase the deputies’ salaries to almost 50 thousand dollars to make us competitive,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

But the Sheriff’s Office is ending 2023 with a big surplus due to vacant positions, allowing the Sheriff to provide $5,000 retention bonuses to employees at a cost of $2.8 million.

“I’m not comfortable with that at all. You can’t throw money at this issue. They’re losing people all the time and have over the years. The question you have to ask yourself is: why it can’t be just money,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

“I just wish it would have been for all first responders. If we could have made that happen, I wish it would have been based on years of service,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The sheriff says this is about 2 different budgets next year and this year. He says the bonuses are from surplus left in the 2023 budget. “One really has nothing to do with the other,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

NewsChannel 6 asked the sheriff if he was getting a $5,000 bonus.

“I’m not. Me and my Chief Deputy are not. But every other employee is because every other employee has helped filling in,” said Roundtree.

The Commission has its 2024 budget with more funding for law enforcement and maybe more funding available for bonuses next year.