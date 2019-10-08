Augusta approves Fleming Park settlements

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta reaches a settlement with the family of the child killed at Fleming Park

Last year, 12-year-old Melquan Robinson was electrocuted when he touched a fence while playing at the park.

Tuesday afternoon, Commissioners approved paying the family $1.5 million dollars.

“No settlement amount could ever begin to mend the hearts of Melquan’s parents, family and friends who lost a beloved son. As a city, we can’t say or do anything to bring Melquan back, but we have a responsibility to take steps to identify what went wrong and work diligently to resolve it so this tragedy never happens again,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioners also settled with four other families of the children who were also hurt, those settlements are in the $110 to $150 thousand dollar range.

The city also agrees to change the name of Daniel Avenue in honor of Melquan, as well as create a memorial at Fleming.