AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta leaders finally getting down to business to search for a permanent city administrator.

“We’re excited, the process finally starts to see, at least, what talents are out there, regarding having a more permanent administrator,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

In June, commissioners voted to get proposals from firms to conduct a southeastern U.S. search.

The best bid, $31 thousand dollars, is from Developmental Associates LLC. but the bid hit a snag, because former Augusta city Administrator Janice Allen Jackson, who resigned under pressure three years ago, is on the staff.

“It’s just one of those things. No disrespect, she worked in this government and no longer works with this government,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

But city leaders approved the firm after the company sent a letter saying Jackson will not be part of the Augusta search.

“She’s just a hired consultant, but they have given the confidence and assuredness that she is not going to be involved in this process,” said Mayor Johnson.

“We’re going to honor their word, that is the reason you saw unanimous consent to move forward with the hiring firm. At the end of the day, people are going to apply because it’s the city of Augusta, not a hiring firm,” said Frantom.

Takiyah Douse has served as interim administrator since February of last year, and some don’t think any search firm is needed to find her replacement.

“I support Takiyah Douse and the job she has done. I think, more important than anything, to have somebody who’s going to be here in Augusta,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The search on to find who will permanently sit in the Administrator’s seat.