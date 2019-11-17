AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Sunday is the final day for the Augusta Antique Toy & Doll buying show.

The event will be held at the Courtyard Marriott on Stevens Creek Road from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The show is interested in old toys and dolls from the mid-1980s and earlier as well as other items, too

We’re told the last few shows saw a number of people get more than $1,000 for their toys.

For toy or doll questions or for more information about the show, call 941-302-0572 and ask for Bruce or Laura or send emails to oldtoys1960@aol.com.