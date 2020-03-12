Augusta announces steps for combating coronavirus

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders quite aware that the coronavirus is major issue across the globe as well as here in the Garden City but they were not aware why Mayor Hardie Davis had called the special meeting.

Mayor Davis gathering city officials to discuss the spreading Coronavirus, but the notice to commissioners came only this morning.

“It was scheduled just a few hours ago I can understand why everybody is a little upset about it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The Mayor calling the session a coronavirus, town hall, city leaders hearing from public heath officials and the city emergency office, the mayor confident that the city is ready for what the coronavirus might bring.

“And we as a government will continue to have to deliver services your trash is going to get picked up the streets are going to be cleaned water is going to be delivered,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioners hearing the city is putting extra efforts on keeping buildings cleaned and there are 11 new hand sanitizing stations going into buildings where the public gathers.

Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick employees deal directly with the public, so he said this meeting was a needed first step, but can’t be the last one.

“I’m glad a dialogue started to happen I think there are more things that need to be discussed I think the city needs to be proactive on what its going to do in case there is an infection somewhere in city government,” said Kendrick.

“Are we doing enough or should government should we close down.”

“I don’t think we need to close down I think we need to take it day by day and see what happens as the mayor said we do not have any confirmed cases in the area and after that lets see what happens,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The conclusion from the meeting is the government will continue to operate that there are no cases of the virus here in Augusta and things will change however if the situation on the ground in Augusta changes, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.