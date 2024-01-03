AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta and the Augusta Branch of the NAACP have announced the date and time for the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade will start at Dyess Park Community Center, located at 902 James Brown Blvd.

From there, the parade will go west onto Wrightsboro Road, north onto Augusta Ave., east onto Laney Walker Blvd., and then north onto 11th Street to Johnson Motors.

Also happening on Friday, Augusta Technical College, Augusta University, and Paine College will hold the 2024 Annual Tri-College program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It will take place on Friday, January 12, at Noon in the Jack B. Patrick Information Technology Center on the Augusta Tech Campus.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Otis S. Johnson, Chair of the Racial Equity and Leadership (REAL) Task Force.