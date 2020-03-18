Augusta Animal Services closed to the public amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services is working at limited capacity in response to the City’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The shelter will be closed to the public for adoptions and intake of stray animals effective immediately.
During this closure, Animal Control is available 24 hours a day to respond to complaints of heightened public safety threats only. These complaints include dog/cat bites, sick or injured dog/cats, and aggressive stray dogs. This process is essential to maximizing the number of available kennel space during the closure.
In order to file those complaints, call 706-821-1080.
If your pet is picked up at this time, please contact the on-call officer at 706-564-8703. Arrangements will be made for you to pick up your pet if possible.
