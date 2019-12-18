AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services Christmas Home for the Holidays: Holiday Pajama Party at Your House!
Augusta Animal Services would appreciate any assistance CSRA residents can give with spreading the word about the Christmas Home for the Holidays program: Holiday Pajama Party at Your House!
Augusta Animal Services is seeking homes that would consider having one of the pets for the Christmas Holiday! There are pets that would to cuddle on the couch, watch TV and enjoy the holiday festivities.
Families would care for one of the pets in for the week.
The are looking for families that will not be traveling for the holidays and would be able to pick up a dog or cat on Saturday, December 21st between 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. or Monday, December 23rd between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Pets can be returned to the shelter on Sunday, December 29th between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. or Monday, December 30th between 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The shelter encourages foster failure (choosing to adopt instead of return) or finding the pet a forever home with their friends or family!
Pets available to participate in the outing are spayed/neutered, up to date on shots and micro-chipped. Family pets must be up to date on their vaccinations. Families are encouraged to bring their personal pets to the shelter to ensure the pet they are choosing for the holiday gets along with their family pet(s).
If needed, Augusta Animal Services will provide the supplies needed for their spend the night outing.
For more more information call (706) 790-6836 or click here to visit their website.